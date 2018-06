Yekaterinburg (Russia), June 24 (IANS) Japan came back from behind twice to hold Senegal 2-2 in a FIFA World Cup Group H contest at the Ekaterinburg Arena here on Sunday.

Sadio Mane (11th minute) and Moussa Wague (71st minute) scored for the African outfit, while Japan responded through Takashi Inui (34th) and Keisuke Honda (78th).

–IANS

pur/kk/vd