World Cup: Mexico beat South Korea in Group F tie

Rostov-on-Don, June 23 (IANS) Son Heung-Min’s late goal was not enough as Mexico clinched a narrow 2-1 victory in a Group F tie of the FIFA World Cup at the Rostov Arena here on Saturday.

Son’s fantastic 92nd minute strike was the only bright spot for the Koreans in a match which was dominated by Mexico.

Carlos Vela (26th minute) and Javier Hernandez (66th) had earlier handed Mexico a 2-0 lead.

With this win, Mexico strengthened their chances of entering the pre-quarterfinals as they have six points after winning both their matches.

They had stunned defending champions Germany 1-0 in their campaign opener.

The Koreans have lost both the matches they have played and are set for an early exit from the tournament with one more game left.

