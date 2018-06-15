World Cup reporter sexually assaulted on live TV

Moscow, June 21 (IANS) A female journalist reporting at the World Cup in Russia was sexually assaulted live on air and she later posted a video of the incident on social media, the media reported.

Julieth Gonzalez Theran — a Colombian reporter — was reporting from Saransk for German broadcaster Deutsche Welle’s Spanish news channel on June 15 when a man grabbed her breast, kissed her cheek and quickly ran off, CNN reported on Wednesday.

The reporter, who was talking on camera when the incident took place, maintained her composure and finished her report.

“I had been at the scene for two hours to prepare for the broadcast and there had been no interruptions. When we went live, this fan took advantage of the situation. But afterward, when I checked to see if he was still there, he was gone,” she told Deutsche Welle.

After posting the video on her Instagram account, Theran called for more respect for female journalists.

“We do not deserve this treatment. We are equally as professional and deserving. I share the joy of football but we must identify the limits between affection and harassment,” she wrote.

The man who harassed Theran has not been identified yet.

–IANS

and/mr