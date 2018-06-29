World Cup: Russia beat Spain to enter QF

Moscow, July 1 (IANS) Hosts Russia stunned pre-tournament favourites Spain 4-2 (1-1) via penalty shootouts here on Sunday to enter the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2018.

Earlier, Russia’s Sergei Ignashevich’s own goal in the 12th minute opened Spain’s account before Artem Dzyuba struck in the 41st minute to equalise the issue.

In the penalty shootout, Koke and Lago Aspas missed their attempts for Spain while the Russians converted their first four spot kicks.

