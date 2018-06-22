World Cup: Spain hold brave Morocco to enter next stage

Kaliningrad (Russia), June 26 (IANS) Morocco almost created the biggest upset of the 2018 FIFA World Cup before a late goal handed Spain a 2-2 draw in a Group B match here on Monday.

Khalid Boutaib gifted Morocco a surprise lead in the 14th minute before Isco (19th) restored parity for Spain five minutes later.

Youssef En-Nesyri gave Morocco the lead for the second time in the 81st minute.

But Iago Aspas scored in second half injury time to avoid an embarrassing defeat for Spain.

Spain thus finished the group stage with five points from three matches and are through to the second round.

