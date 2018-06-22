World Cup: Switzerland qualify for round of 16 after 2-2 draw with Costa Rica

Nizhny Novgorod, June 28 (IANS) Switzerland sailed into the knockouts stages of the FIFA World Cup after playing out a thrilling 2-2 draw with Costa Rica in a Group E clash here on Wednesday.

Blerim Dzemaili (31st) gave Switzerland the lead before Kendall Waston (56th) restored parity for Costa Rica.

Josip Drmic (88th) helped the Swiss take back the lead but an own goal in second half stoppage time by goalkeeper Yann Sommer poured cold water in Swiss plans of a victory.

The result meant Switzerland finished second in the group behind Brazil who won 2-0 against Serbia to top the group.

–IANS

dm/qd