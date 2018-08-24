World Cup winner, Tottenham captain Lloris charged with drink driving

London, Aug 24 (IANS) France and Tottenham Hotspur captain Hugo Lloris has been charged with drink driving after the star goalkeeper failed a routine breathalyzer test in London, police said on Friday.

The Frenchman, who captained his national squad to World Cup glory this year in Russia and is set to play for Spurs against Manchester United at Old Trafford in three days, was pulled over in central London in the early hours of Friday, police said, reports Efe.

“Hugo Lloris, 31, of East Finchley, was charged with drink driving on Friday 24 August,” a police statement said. “He has been bailed to return to Westminster Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday 11 September.”

Lloris has played for the north London side since 2012 and boasts 104 international caps for France.

