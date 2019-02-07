World Government Summit begins in Dubai

Dubai, Feb 10 (IANS) The seventh session of the World Government Summit kicked off here on Sunday with the participation of over 4,000 delegates from 140 countries.

“Human being is the centre of the World Government Summit. Our main aim is to foresee the future of different sectors to improve humanity,” Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum, UAE Prime Minister and ruler of Dubai, said.

“The summit will unite efforts and ideas to reinforce people’s wellbeing,” he said.

The summit began with the speech of Mohammed Abdullah al Gergawi, minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, and Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of World Economic Forum, Xinhua news agency reported.

Schwab called for “Globalisation 4.0” to address the rapidly complicating landscape presented by the fourth industrial revolution.

Referring to the post-cold war period of global growth, Schwab said it had lifted hundreds of millions out of poverty, but “left winners and losers.”

Over 600 speakers, including heads of states, top thinkers and leaders as well as 30 international organisations, will address the summit.

Twenty reports will also be published during the summit to help decision-makers and officials formulate future strategies.

–IANS

rs/pcj