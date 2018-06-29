World Heritage meeting closes with 19 new sites added to list

Manama, July 5 (IANS) The 42nd World Heritage Committee meeting closed on Wednesday in Bahrain’s capital Manama, with 19 new sites inscribed to the World Heritage List.

The meeting, which opened on June 24, added 13 cultural sites, three natural sites and three mixed ones to the World Heritage List, including Germany’s Naumburg Cathedral, Kenya’s Thimlich Ohinga Archaeological Site, Oman’s Ancient City of Qalhat, China’s Mount Fanjingshan and France’s Chaine des Puys, Xinhua reported.

The World Heritage List now contains 1,092 sites in 167 countries.

The committee also decided to inscribe Lake Turkana National Parks in Kenya to the List of World Heritage in Danger, while removing the Belize Barrier Reef Reserve System from the list.

The next session of the World Heritage Committee will be held in Baku, capital of Azerbaijan.

–IANS

ahm/