World’s loneliest duck dead

Wellington, Jan 28 (IANS) Trevor, dubbed the world’s loneliest duck, has died after being attacked by a dog on a remote Pacific island country, the media reported on Monday.

Trevor was like a local celebrity in the tiny nation of Niue, 2,400 km northeast of New Zealand, for being the only bird of his kind living on the island, reports the BBC.

His death was announced on a post on his Facebook account.

“What a sad way for the journey of Trevor the Duck – Niue to end. He flew/blew to Niue in a storm about a year ago, chose to live in the Puddle by the side of the road, won the hearts of so many locals and tourists, he became a global celebrity and promoter of Niue. Taken too soon by a dog. Rest in Peace Trevor – you were a very cool duck!”

Trevor lived in the roadside puddle during his short life, where he was regularly fed and taken care of by locals.

“He showed up in Niue in January last year after a big storm, we think he flew or blew here,” Rae Findlay, Niue’s Chamber of Commerce chief and the person behind the duck’s Facebook page, told the BBC on Monday.

“It’s assumed he came from New Zealand but it’s also possible he came from Tonga or another Pacific island.”

According to Findlay, Trevor’s puddle was regularly checked on by residents and even the island’s fire brigade, who would fill it up if water levels got too low.

–IANS

ksk/mr