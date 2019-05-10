World

‘Worried’ over conflict, Italian PM tells Libyan warlord

Views: 3

Rome, May 16 (IANS/AKI) Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte had a lengthy meeting with Libya’s eastern warlord Khalifa Haftar on Thursday and told him of Italy’s “concern” at the “extremely critical” situation in war-wracked Tripoli.

“We had a long meeting during the course of which I asked for an update and conveyed Italy’s concern at the highly critical situation (in Libya).

“We urge a ceasefire and are confident that we can find the path to a political solution (of the conflict),” Conte told reporters after the meeting.

The fighting in Tripoli began when Haftar’s militia began an assault on April 5 and met with resistance from forces loyal to the beleaguered UN-backed government. The warfare has killed at least 454 people, injured at least 2,154 and displaced some 60,000, the UN said in its most recent update six days ago.

ALSO READ:   Burning Russian plane makes emergency landing; 13 dead

–IANS/AKI

vd

Tags:
Comments: 0

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked with *