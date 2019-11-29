Worrying, people losing faith in justice system: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Dec 6 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the way people are cheering the encounter killing of the four accused in the gang rape and murder case of a Hyderabad veterinarian, shows that they have lost faith in the criminal justice system and investigating agencies and called it a matter of concern.

Talking to the media, he said, “There has been so many crimes against women, be it Unnao or Hyderabad, that there is anger among the people across the nation.”

“There is satisfaction and happiness among the people from the Hyderabad incident. People are cheering the encounter but this also shows that people are losing faith in the criminal justice system and the investigating agencies. It is a matter of concern that people’s trust in the law and order of the country is broken. We all have to strengthen our law and order system so that people start believing in this system again and every victim can get justice soon,” he said.

He said, “all the governments have to come together, should take actions to re-establish people’s faith in the criminal justice system and investigating agencies.”

Speaking about the Nirbhaya culprits, he requested President Ram Nath Kovind to reject their mercy request.

“I am also very sad that the Nirbhaya culprits are still not hanged. We have rejected their mercy petition. I appeal to the President that he too rejects the mercy petition and they should be hanged immediately.”

A 25-year-old veterinarian was gang raped by four truck drivers and cleaners near the Outer Ring Road at Shamshabad on the night of November 27. They later dumped the body and set it afire.

The accused were shot dead early Friday morning when they allegedly tried to escape the crime scene where the police had brought them to re-enact the incident.

–IANS

nks/vin