Would like to make biopic on Hima Das: Akshay Kumar

Mumbai, July 28 (IANS) Actor-producer Akshay Kumar, who is busy promoting his forthcoming sports-drama film “Gold”, says he would like to make biopic on life of Indian sprinter Hima Das who became the first Indian athlete to win a gold in a track event at just 18 year of age.

Interacting with media at an event organized by Edelweiss group here on Saturday to support & wish India contingent for Asian Games 2018, Akshay, asked on which Indian sports personality he would like to make a biopic as a producer, said: “I would like to make biopic on Hima Das because she is a track runner..

“…I think it was very rare feat to achieve because somebody who comes from interiors of India and wins gold medal in track (running) event was really incredible.”

“India has been little bit weak when it comes to perform in track events and I feel we should encourage and support that form of sports to show the world that we have great talent when it comes to running as we daily run so fast to catch a bus or atrain… so, I would love to make biopic on her life,” he added.

Akshay, to a query whether he feels that films can generate importance of sports in the minds of the audience and help India to become a better sports nation, said: “I really liked story of ‘Gold’ which is due for its release. I thought that this story needs to be told.

“It is very interesting and real story. There are some glorious achievement achieved by our people, by our country but it’s not in public domain.

“Before doing this film, I didn’t knew that we won our first Olympic gold medal in 1948. Most of us don’t know when, how, where and in which circumstances we were able to win that gold medal by defeating, on their own turf, England who ruled us for 200 years… so, this kind of things cinema can represent all this in very nice way.

“If we make a documentary on this incident then one might watch it instead of that if we incorporate 4-5 songs, 1-2 fight sequence, hero and heroine in it then, it looks entertaining.”

A historical sports drama inspired by India’s first Olympic gold medal, “Gold” traces the “golden era” of Indian hockey through the journey of Tapan Das, a young assistant manager in 1936, who dreams of playing for an independent nation.

The film features Akshay Kumar, Amit Sadh, Kunal Kapoor, Sunny Kaushal, Vineet Kumar Singh and Mouni Roy in lead roles.

Directed by Reema Kagti and produced by Excel Entertainment, it releases on August 15.

