Would love to make a film on India: ‘Everest’ director

New Delhi, Dec 24 (IANS) Actor-director Baltasar Kormákur, best known for films like “Everest” and “2 Guns”, says he would love to make a film on India, adding that the folklore of the country is exciting and interesting.

“I would love to make a film on India someday. I think it is a very interesting region and country. Its folklore is also very exciting and interesting country wise,” Kormákur told IANS over phone from Iceland.

“Everest” will have its India premiere on Sony PIX on Sunday.

“Everest” is based on the 1996 Mount Everest blizzard tragedy, which killed eight climbers. The film stars Jason Clarke, Josh Brolin, John Hawkes, Robin Wright, Michael Kelly, Sam Worthington, Keira Knightley, Emily Watson and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Asked how his perception towards life changed after the film, Kormákur said: “It didn’t change so much where I live (Iceland) and how I run my daily life, but it was a great experience of shooting the film in the Himalayas and going on this journey which is brilliant.

“It is an adventure which I don’t want to repeat but will keep it close to my heart for the rest of my life.”

Kormakur most recently helmed the Icelandic film “Eiourinn”, and is now working on his next film “Adrift”, which stars Shailene Woodley.

