Wozniacki beats Sevastova to claim China Open title

Beijing, Oct 7 (IANS) Danish tennis player Caroline Wozniacki, seeded second, defeated Latvia’s Anastasija Sevastova 6-3, 6-3 on Sunday to win the China Open title, eight years after achieving it for the first time.

Wozniacki, ranked world No. 2, was very concentrated in the match and endured the pressure of the end to beat her unseeded opponent, world No. 20, in less than an hour and a half, reports Efe news.

“Wozniacki takes home 30th career title at China Open and 40th win of the season!” WTA tweeted.

Sevastova, who eliminated US Open champion Naomi Osaka of Japan from the semifinal, did not make it easy and fought to win the final, but Wozniacki managed to snatch her 22nd trophy on hard courts.

Wozniacki claimed her first China Open title in 2010 when she jumped to top the WTA rankings for the first time.

The Dane of Polish ancestry, who was also the winner in the Australian Open and Eastbourne this year, was a clear favourite throughout the tournament after defeating all rivals quickly, including China’s Wang Qiang, Czech Katerina Siniakova, Estonian Anett Kontaveit, Croatian Petra Martic and Swiss Belinda Bencic.

