Wozniacki eases past Martic, advances to China Open 3rd round

Beijing, Oct 3 (IANS) Denmark’s Caroline Wozniacki defeated Petra Martic of Croatia 7-5, 6-3 on Wednesday to advance to the round of 16 at the China Open in Beijing.

Number two seed Wozniacki made light work of her opponent, ranked 34th in the world, and extended her winning run against Martic to five matches, reports Efe news.

The Dane took an hour and 47 minutes, hitting 20 winners, including six aces, to ease her way past the Croat.

Wozniacki moves on to the third round, where she will face Anett Kontaveit of Estonia.

