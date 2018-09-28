Wozniacki in China Open tennis semis

Beijing, Oct 5 (IANS) Denmark’s Caroline Wozniacki booked her place in the semi-final of the China Open on Friday with an easy victory over the Czech Republics Katerina Siniakova.

The world number 2 beat the qualifier 6-2, 6-3 to advance to her first semi-final since she won at Eastbourne in June, reports Efe.

Wozniacki built her win on her impressive serve, winning a huge 93 percent of her first serve points during a dominant opening set.

During the second, the Dane only dropped two points on serve, and played efficient, largely error-free tennis, wearing out her opponent who was playing her 12th match in two weeks.

–IANS

gau/bg