Wozniacki, Williams to team up at ASB Classic in Auckland

Wellington, Dec 24 (IANS) Former World No.1 Caroline Wozniacki and 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams will play on the same side of the net at the ASB Classic in Auckland, according to the tournament’s official website. The long-time friends will feature in the women’s doubles event to kick off Wozniacki’s farewell journey.

Williams was a bridesmaid in Wozniacki’s summer wedding to David Lee and last played the ASB Classic in 2017.

The former World No. 1, who was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis shortly after winning her maiden major title at the 2018 Australian Open, first announced her decision to retire from tennis earlier this month, planning to play her last tournament in Melbourne.

“I can’t wait to play with Caroline. She’s one of my best friends and I’m just so happy that we’re able to play a tournament together before she hangs up her racquets for good,” Williams said.

Wozniacki has kicked off her season in Auckland every year since 2015, twice reaching the final.

The ASB Classic will be held from January 6 to 18, the first week of which is scheduled for women’s competitions.

