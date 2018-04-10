Wrestler Aware advances at CWG

Gold Coast (Australia), April 12 (IANS) Indian wrestler Rahul Aware started his campaign in comprehensive fashion, overpowering George Ramm of England by technical superiority to enter the quarter-finals of the men’s 57 kilogram freestyle category at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) here on Thursday.

Aware powered his way to an 11-0 lead over the English wrestler early in the second round which prompted the judges to award him the bout.

Bouts are awarded on the basis of technical superiority when one wrestler takes a lead of 10 or more points.

Aware took a 1-0 lead early in the opening period before a takedown earned him another two points towards the end of the round.

The Indian managed an ankle hold on his opponent right at the start of the second round. He then applied the ‘fitley’ move to roll Ramm over several times and rack up the winning points.

–IANS

ajb/