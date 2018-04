Gold Coast (Australia), April 12 (IANS) India’s Babita Kumari defeated Bose Samuel of Nigeria in the Freestyle 53 kilogram Nordic category of the women’s wrestling competition at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Thursday.

Babita shook off a strong start by the Nigerian to clinch a 3-1 win.

Samuel had taken the early lead but Babita pulled off a two-point move to put her nose ahead.

She earned another point with a take down to bolster her lead.

–IANS

ajb/