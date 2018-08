Jakarta, Aug 19 (IANS) Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia clinched the gold medal in the 65kg category defeating Japanese Daichi Takatani 11-8 in the final of the 18th Asian Games here on Sunday.

It was Bajrang’s second successive gold medal in the Asian Games after his triumph in Incheon 2014 in the 61kg category.

–IANS

