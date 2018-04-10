Wrestler Bajrang enters CWG final

Gold Coast (Australia), April 13 (IANS) Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia entered the final of the men’s 65 kilogram category at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) here on Friday.

The Indian came up with an awe inspiring performance to win all his bouts by technical superiority.

Bouts are awarded on the basis of technical superiority when a wrestler takes a lead of 10 or more points

Bajrang overpowered Vincent De Marinis of Canada in the semi-finals.

Bajrang started his campaign with a power-packed display against Brahm Richards of New Zealand.

The Indian needed only a couple of minutes to beat Richands by technical superiority.

Bajrang executed a couple of two-point moves to go 4-0 up within the first 30 seconds. He then pulled off a gut wrench to flip his opponent over which earned him another four points.

Bajrang almost pulled off a pin but the Kiwi survived somehow with some desperate defending. But another tw-point move by the Indian finished off the contest.

In the quarter-finals, Bajrang outclassed Amas Daniel of Nigeria, building up a 10-0 lead early in the second round.

The domination contiuned in the semi-finals Bajrang pulled off a series of two-point moves to take an 8-0 lead in the first round.

Another takedown just after the break earned him the win and a place in the final.

