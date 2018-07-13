Wrestler Vinesh clinches gold at Spanish Grand Prix

Madrid, July 15 (IANS) India’s Vinesh Phogat clinched the gold medal at the Spanish Grand Prix wrestling tournament, thrashing Natasha Fox of Canada 10-0 in the final of the women’s 50 kilogram freestyle category here on Sunday.

It was a cake walk for the Indian wrestler via technical superiority to clinch the gold medal.

The Canadian wrestler never looked in contention as Vinesh dominated proceedings right from the start. The Indian built up a 10-0 lead in the first period itself, thus winning the bout by technical superiority.

“Very happy to win the Gold at the Spanish Grand Prix in Madrid today ?? A big thank you to @indiawfi, @Media_SAI, @OGQ_India, coach Woller Akos, my physiotherapist Chandani Parsania, and each and every one of you for your constant support and encouragement,” Vinesh wrote on her Twitter handle.

