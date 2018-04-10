Wrestlers Sushil, Aware advance at CWG

Gold Coast (Australia), April 12 (IANS) Indian wrestler Rahul Aware entered the semi-finals of the 57 kilogram category of the men’s freestyle competition at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) here on Thursday.

Aware won both his bouts so far in comprehensive fashion, overpowering George Ramm of England and Australia’s Thomas Cichhini by technical superiority.

He will meet Muhammad Bilal of Pakistan in the semi-finals.

Meanehile, star wrestler Sushil Kumar overpowered Jevon Balfour of Canada to enter the quarter-finals of the men’s 74kg freestyle category.

In the round of 16, Aware powered his way to an 11-0 lead over the English wrestler early in the second round which prompted the judges to award him the bout.

Bouts are awarded on the basis of technical superiority when one wrestler takes a lead of 10 or more points.

Aware took a 1-0 lead early in the opening period before a takedown earned him another two points towards the end of the round.

The Indian managed an ankle hold on his opponent right at the start of the second round. He then applied the ‘fitley’ move to roll Ramm over several times and rack up the winning points.

The Indian was even more impressive in the quarter-finals, outclassing Cichhini in the first round.

He brought down the Australian and turned him over for a 4-0 lead in the first minute. He continued to dominate proceedings to notch up a one-sided victory.

–IANS

ajb/