Wrote to SDMC, police about fire in factories: AAP

New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday said they have informed the SDMC and Delhi Police about fire incidents in factories set up illegally in several residential areas of south Delhi but no action was taken.

On Tuesday, a massive fire broke out in a rubber factory in Khirki Extension area of Malviya Nagar in south Delhi. No casualties have been reported so far in the blaze.

“There are many such illegal warehoused and illegal factories where many disasters are waiting to happen,” said AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj, saying AAP leaders had written to civic authorities and police who did not act.

AAP Councillor from Chirag Delhi Pooja Jakhar wrote to the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, the Delhi Police Commissioner and the District Magistrate in April to bring to their notice about the commercial activities in the area causing serious life risks to the residents.

She, in her letter, also said heavy vehicle including trucks came inside the colonies round the clock and lives and property of the residents are at risk due to negligence of the departments concerned.

