Jakarta, Aug 22 (IANS) India’s wushu athlete Mayanglambam Gyandash Singh finished fourth in the men’s taijijian category at the Asian Games here on Wednesday.

Gyandash, 26, scored 9.70 points to miss out on the bronze medal which was won with 9.71 points by Myanmar’s Ko Ko Nyein Chan.

Chinese Chen Zhouli successfully defended his title with 9.76 points. The second place went to Japanese Araya Tomohiro, who scored 9.72.

