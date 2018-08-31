WWE’s SummerSlam returns to Toronto in 2019

The last time Toronto played host to the World Wrestling Entertainment’s massive summer event was back in August 2004 at the Air Canada Centre. Now after a gap of 15 years this summer highlight in Toronto will return on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, the second of four consecutive nights of WWE wrestling at Scotiabank Arena as part of SummerSlam week.

NXT Takeover Toronto 2, Raw, and Smackdown will also take place at the arena.

Meanwhile another huge attraction which is the SummerSlam Axxess, a fan convention, also returns as WWE will take over the Metro Toronto Convention Centre earlier in the week as part of SummerSlam.

The 2004 SummerSlam event featured Canadians such as Edge, Rene Dupree, Chris Jericho, and the late Chris Benoit, who lost his World championship to Randy Orton. Also featured on the card were the likes of Batista, Triple H, The Undertaker, Kurt Angle, Rey Mysterio, Matt Hardy, Kane, John Cena, and Booker T.

Since then SummerSlam has transformed into a nearly week-long event. -CINEWS