Xi congratulates Putin on election as Russian president

Beijing, March 19 (IANS) Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday sent a congratulatory message to Russian President-elect Vladimir Putin.

In the message, Xi said that over recent years, the Russian people have united as one in firmly advancing on the path of strengthening the nation, realising rejuvenation and development, achieving remarkable success in economic and social development, and playing an important constructive role in international affairs.

Xi expressed the belief that Russia will definitely be able to keep creating new glories in national development, reports Xinhua.

Currently, the China-Russia comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership is at the best level in history, which sets an example for building a new type of international relations featuring mutual respect, fairness and justice, cooperation and all-win results, and a community with a shared future for mankind, Xi was quoted as saying.

China is willing to work with Russia to keep promoting China-Russia relations to a higher level, provide driving force for respective national development in both countries and promote regional and global peace and tranquility, Xi said.

–IANS

sku/