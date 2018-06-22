Xi meets French PM, calls for better China-France ties

Beijing, June 25 (IANS) Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday met French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe here and said China is ready to work with France to enrich a comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

“At present, the world is undergoing profound and complicated changes”, Xi said. “China is ready to work with France to make bilateral relations continue to serve as a model for mutual respect, win-win cooperation, exchanges and mutual learning between countries,” Xinhua news agency reported.

Noting that both French President Emmanuel Macron and the Prime Minister had visited China within the last six months, Xi said it showed the high importance France attached to developing bilateral ties.

The Chinese President said that Beijing appreciated France’s willingness to take an active part in the Belt and Road construction.

He said both countries should “uphold the banner of multilateralism, adhere to justice and fairness, and jointly safeguard the basic norms of international relations”.

“China is willing to work with the European side to ensure the long-term stability of bilateral ties,” Xi said.

On his part, Philippe said that France hopes to boost exchanges with China in the areas of economy, trade and culture and promote strategic cooperation on civil nuclear energy and aerospace and aviation.

