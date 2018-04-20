Xi-Modi to arrive at consensus on important issues: Vice Foreign Minister Kong

Beijing, April 24 (IANS) Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi may arrive at consensus on some very important issues at their informal two-day summit this week in China’s central city of Wuhan, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Kong Xuanyou said on Tuesday.

Kong, while talking to the Indian and Chinese journalists, said that “this would be an unprecedented summit (April 27-28) between the Chinese and Indian leaders”.

He said both Xi and Modi need to become “bosom friends” and have heart-to heart conversation.

