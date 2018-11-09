Xi-Trump meeting at G20 significant: Official

Washington, Nov 10 (IANS) US President Donald Trump’s scheduled meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping during the G20 summit in Argentina in November-end is of great significance, a top Beijing official said.

The two nations must strengthen communication and keep close coordination to ensure yielding positive results, Xinhua quoted a Polit Bureau member of Communist Party of China’s (CPC) as saying on Friday.

Yang Jiechi was co-chairing the second China-US Diplomatic and Security Dialogue with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Defence James Mattis when he interacted with the media.

