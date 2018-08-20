Xiaomi debuts POCO sub-brand in India with F1 smartphone

New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) Aiming to capture a greater share of the lucrative Indian smartphone market, Chinese handset maker Xiaomi on Wednesday launched its new sub-brand POCO in the country with “F1” smartphone at a starting price of Rs 20,999.

Powered by Qualcomm snapdragon 845 processor, the device comes in three storage variants.

While the 6GB+64GB variant will cost 20,999, the 6GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB variants will be available for Rs 23,999, and Rs 28,999 respectively.

They will go on sale on Mi.com and Flipkart from August 29, the company said.

“POCO stands for ‘a little’ and we believe in starting small but dreaming big,” Jai Mani, Head of Product, POCO Global, told reporters here.

“As a small outfit within Xiaomi, POCO has the freedom to start from scratch, zeroing in on the product choices and technologies that matter,” Mani said.

The device runs Android 8.1 Oreo and features LiquidCool technology to dissipate heating.

It will receive the Android P update in the near future, the company said, adding that in India, the MIUI for POCO incorporates taxi, music and video streaming services.

The device houses a 4,000 mAh battery and comes with quick charge feature.

The smartphone sports 12MP+5MP primary AI dual camera and 20MP front camera.

–IANS

vc/gb/bg