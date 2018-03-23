Xiaomi launches Mi MIX 2S, gaming laptop in China

Shanghai, March 27 (IANS) Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi on Tuesday launched Mi MIX 2S in China. The device features Artificial Intelligence (AI) dual camera and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset.

Starting at a price of 3,299 yuan (roughly Rs 34,055), Mi MIX 2S will be available in China from April 3 and will be officially introduced at select global markets later, the company said in a statement.

Mi MIX 2S uses Sony IMX363 flagship sensor for its dual-camera setup and “Dual Pixel” technology for auto-focusing.

“Mi MIX 2S now comes with a powerful dual camera and integrated AI features for an experience on the move like no other,” said Lei Jun, CEO and co-founder of Xiaomi.

The device comes with integrated AI features, including a built-in AI voice assistant, to control the smartphone and smart home appliances.

The smartphone is available in 6GB and 64GB storage variant, 6GB and 128GB memory version, and 8GB and 256GB memory variant for 3,299 yuan, 3,599 yuan and 3,999m yuan, respectively.

The company also launched its first high-performance gaming laptop with Intel’s 7th generation Core processors, NVIDIA GeForce “GTX 1060” graphics, 16GB dual channel DDR4 RAM, and 256GB SSD+1TB hard drive.

“Mi Gaming Laptop” comes with large heat pipes, a 12V cooling fan and four fans.

The device will be available in China starting April 13 at a starting price of 5,999 yuan. The version with Core i7 and GTX 1060+16GB will cost 8,999 yuan.

The company also unveiled the mini version of Mi AI speaker which will be available for 169 yuan.

–IANS

