Xiaomi releases Mi LED TV 4 PRO in offline markets

New Delhi, June 8 (IANS) In a move that revealed its aggressive offline strategy for the India market, Chinese tech giant Xiaomi on Saturday announced the launch of its 55-inch Mi LED TV 4 PRO in the offline market exclusively with Vijay Sales.

Xiaomi is largely known as an online brand as it entered the offline market less than two years ago.

The company already has four other retail channels — Mi Homes, Mi Stores, Mi Preferred Partners and the newly introduced Mi Studios.

Xiaomi said the Mi LED TV 4 PRO has been made available across all Vijay Sales stores in Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Baroda, Surat and Delhi NCR starting Friday.

“We are thrilled to partner exclusively with Vijay Sales to bring our 55-inch Mi LED 4 PRO TV offline for our users,” Sunil Baby, Director of Xiaomi India’s Offline Operations, said in a statement.

“We hope that we can continue to expand our portfolio offline in order to provide an even more enhanced consumer experience through highest quality products at an honest pricing,” he added.

As for the specifications, the Mi LED TV 4 Pro packs a 55-inch 4K HDR display and is 4.9 mm thick.

It features 20W stereo speakers with DTS-HD support, and draws power from an Amlogic 64-bit processor with 7th-gen imaging technology paired with Mali-450 graphics.

The quad-core processor ticks alongside 2GB of RAM and 8GB of inbuilt storage.

Connectivity and port selection are rounded off by Bluetooth 4.2, single-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz), Ethernet, three HDMI ports, 2 USB port, and an S/PDIF port.

It comes with Xiaomi’s own PatchWall interface specially designed for India, bringing together more than 14+ different content partners, both local and global.

Powered by Android TV, users will be able to install desired apps on Google Play, watch YouTube videos and fully utilise features such as Chromecast built-in and Google Assistant, the company said in a statement.

–IANS

wh/gb/bg