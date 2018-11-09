Xilinx eyes 20 per cent growth in global revenues

Hyderabad, Nov 13 (IANS) Xilinx, Inc, the leader in adaptive and intelligent computing, expects its global revenues to touch $3 billion during 2018-19.

The Nasdaq-listed company, which clocked revenues of $2.5 billion during previous fiscal, is aiming at 20 per cent growth. This was stated by Xilinx CEO Victor Peng during an interaction with media through video conference from the United States.

Xilinx’s Hyderabad facility is its largest outside its headquarters in the US. Out of 4,000 employees of Xilinx worldwide, 1,000 employees work at its Hyderabad centre.

Neeraj Varma, Director, Sales (India, Australia, New Zealand), said that India is an important market for the company.

The company recently launched Alveo, a portfolio of powerful accelerator cards designed to increase performance in industry-standard servers across cloud and on-premise data centres.

“With Alveo, customers can expect breakthrough performance improvement at low latency when running key data centre applications like real-time machine learning inference as well as video processing, genomics, and data analytics, among others,” the company said.

The company’s India officials said they were in talks with tier II data centres, enterprises and banks to deploy the portfolio.

