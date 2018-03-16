Yamaha’s Zarco dominates final MotoGP practice

Lusail (Qatar), March 17 (IANS) French MotoGP rider Johann Zarco (Yamaha Tech 3) on Saturday dominated the third and final free practice session for the Grand Prix of Qatar at the Losail circuit, but could not top the best time set on the first day by Italy’s Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati).

Zarco managed to clock at one minute and 54.966 seconds, while Jack Miller (Alma Pramac) came just 0.497 seconds slower, followed by his teammate Danilo Petrucci in third with a time of one minute and 55.668 seconds, reported Efe.

Zarco’s fellow Yamaha rider, Valentino Rossi of Italy, crashed early in the session but was not injured.

The current MotoGP world champion, Spain’s Marc Marquez, came in fourth on Saturday with a time of one minute and 55.750 second, while Dovizioso came in seventh with a time of one minute and 55.980 seconds.

