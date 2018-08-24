Yami Gautam doesn’t like addictions

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) Actress Yami Gautam finds web shows addictive.

The actress, who will next be seen on-screen in “Batti Gul Meter Chalu” and “Uri”, says she found “Sacred Games” brilliant.

“They (web series) are so engaging…One thing comes after another. There’s a time I gave it a total break because these are addictive. And I don’t like addictions,” Yami told IANS over phone.

“Flights are the best time to enjoy Netlfix or read… You need a detox from digital world sometimes,” she added.

