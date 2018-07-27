Yamuna crosses danger mark, evacuation begins

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) Water released from Haryana’s Hathnikund added to the continued rains have led the Yamuna river to breach its danger-level mark here on Saturday. Preparations are now on to evacuate people residing in low-lying areas.

The Yamuna river’s water level in Delhi crossed the warning mark of 204.83 metres by 10 a.m., an official said.

“At 10 a.m. the water level increased to 205.06 metres,” an official from Irrigation and Flood Control Department told IANS on Saturday.

The official said the “water level will increase further” but there is “no danger” right now.

The current water level is 0.23 metres more than the danger mark.

At 9 a.m., Haryana discharged more than 2,11,874 cusecs of water from Hathnikund barrage — which is used for drinking purposes in Delhi — and more water will be released later, the official said.

The department has made announcements for people to evacuate the low-lying areas and preparations have begun.

–IANS

gt/in