Yamuna in spate, more people shifted

New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) The water level of the Yamuna river which has already crossed the danger mark in the capital, is constantly rising as it reached 206.03 m early on Tuesday.

“More and more people are being shifted to safer places as the water level is rising and the situation is severe. Some people are not willing to shift, but we are trying to convince them,” a Flood Control Department official told IANS.

By evening, the water level is expected to fall, according to the flood forecast of the Central Water Commission.

“The flow of the river is steady, but more rainfall may impact this flow. We are keeping a close watch,” the official said.

Delhi witnessed its worst-ever floods in 1978 when the river’s level touched a record 207.49 m.

