Yamuna inundates Haryana villages, CM’s aerial survey

Chandigarh, July 29 (IANS) With more than three dozen villages getting waterlogged in two districts, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday conducted an aerial survey of the affected areas.

He also directed officials to conduct a special ‘girdawari’ (revenue survey) to assess the crop damaged by heavy rains.

Authorities have sounded a high alert in the districts of Yamunanagar, Karnal, Panipat and Sonipat.

At least 30 villages in Yamunanagar district and 10 villages in Karnal were flooded due to the release of over 600,000 cusecs from the Hathnikund barrage, officials said. The Yamuna river continued to flow above the danger mark.

The marooned villagers took refuge on house rooftops to escape flooding.

“There is no help from the government as all our dry ration and other household items were damaged due to sudden rise in river water level last (Saturday) night,” Zubair Khan of Mandi village near Yamunanagar town told a news channel.

He rued that there was no fodder for his livestock either. “We were told by the government to leave the village, but we can’t go because of our livestock,” an aggrieved Khan added.

Yamunanagar Deputy Commissioner Girish Arora said that the Army and the National Disaster Response Force have been put on alert for rescue and relief operations.

The authorities began to evacuate hundreds of people living in the Yamuna catchment area following a sharp rise in the water level, the officials said.

Heavy rains continued to lash many parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand while authorities released more water from the Hathnikund barrage during the day.

The Yamunanagar administration has set up a flood control office at the district headquarters and all the blocks for immediate response.

There was no report of loss of life in the state.

–IANS

vg/tsb/mr