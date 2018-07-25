Yamuna waters to touch warning mark

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) The Yamuna river’s water level in Delhi is expected to touch the warning mark of 204 metres by 10 a.m. Saturday, rising from 203.88 metres at 4 p.m, a Flood Control Department told IANS on Friday.

The danger mark is higher at 204.83 metres.

“On Thursday, 1.36 lakh cusecs of water was released from the Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana and another 83,241 cusecs were released on Friday. The water level at the barrage had increased alarmingly due to heavy rainfall in the catchment areas,” the official said.

The water from the barrage — which is used for drinking purposes in Delhi — normally takes 72 hours to reach the national capital, he said.

The Central Water Commission has issued an advisory on the water level.

“The Yamuna’s level at the Delhi railway bridge is expected to reach 204.5 metres between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Saturday,” CWC said.

The forecast will change, depending on the release of water from Wazirabad and Okhla barrages, it added.

–IANS

