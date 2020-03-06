Yashodhara hails Scindia’s decision to quit Congress

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) Yashodhara Raje, aunt of Jyotiraditya Scindia, welcomed his decision to join the BJP after he quit the Congress, saying it is a courageous step by Scindia.

Belonging to the Maratha clan, BJP leader Yashodhara Raje is the former minister in Shivraj Singh-led government of Madhya Pradesh.

An MLA from Shivpuri, Yashodhara Raje tweeted: “The blood of Rajmata has taken a bold decision in the national interest. We will tread together on the path of progress and will work for a new India. Now the gap between us has been filled. I whole heartedly welcome Jyotiraditya’s decision to quit Congress.”

She said her mother Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia had played a crucial role in establishing the Jan Sangh and the BJP.

Interestingly, the Scindia clan is also observing the birth anniversary of Madhavrao Scindia on Tuesday (March 10). On the occasion, Yashodhara tweeted: “I pay my homage to my brother Madhavrao. You are a source of inspiration for all of us in serving the people. Your blessings are with us.”

