Yasin Malik rubishes reports about meeting PDP leaders

Srinagar, June 7 (IANS) Senior Jammu and Kahsmir separatist leader Muhammad Yasin Malik on Thursday trashed media reports that he had met leaders of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Reacting to media reports that he had met two senior leaders of the PDP in order to motivate him for talks with the Centre, Malik said: “India and its stooges like PDP are desperate to gain some credibility among Kashmiris by spreading fake news of meeting separatist leaders.”

Giving details of what fuelled these speculations, Malik said he had been to a local restaurant on May 30 with some of his friends for Iftaar where PDP leader, Wahid Parra was already occupying a table with some people including two Srinagar-based journalists.

“Waheed Parra, whom we call an asset of Indian establishment, on seeing me tried to greet me as courtesy, but even though I felt bad about not returning his greetings, I chose not to answer.

“This issue was twisted first through a blog. During the last two days, first a news wire called ‘The Print’ and later a local TV news channel started running this fake and concocted news seemingly at the behest of their masters.

“I have decided to file a defamation suit against both the News wire and the local TV news channel,” Malik said.

–IANS

sq/ahm/vd