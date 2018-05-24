Yasin Malik stages protest for release of prisoners

Srinagar, May 26 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chairman and senior leader of Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), Muhammad Yasin Malik on Saturday sat on protest in summer capital Srinagar.

Leading dozens of JRL supporters, Malik staged a protest sit-in in Press Enclave in Srinagar city.

Addressing his supporters, Malik said the government must release all prisoners including Asiya Andrabi, her husband, Qasim Faktoo, Masarat Alam and others.

He also demanded shifting back of Kashmiri prisoners from jails outside the state.

“We want to tell the government of India that the freedom fighters won’t be cowed down by abductions, bullets or police hooliganism.

“Had freedom fighters been frightened, India would not have earned her own freedom.”

–IANS

sq/nir