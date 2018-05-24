YC leader’s security not below requirement, J&K tells SC

New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday told the Supreme Court that the security of Youth Congress leader Abid Imitiaz Bhat has not been reduced below the required level.

Counsel Shoeb Alam told a bench of Justice A.M. Khanwilkar and Justice Indu Malhotra that Bhat had been provided the requisite security as per his entitlement (X-2 category).

The states response came on a plea filed by Bhat for initiation of contempt proceedings against authorities for withdrawing his security cover without notice.

Earlier, the apex court had sought the government’s response on Bhat’s plea.

State Director General of Police (Security) Munir Ahmad Khan said in an affidavit: “The petitioner (Bhat) has the requisite security as per his entitlement on the date of filing of the contempt petition and even as on date. The security provided to the petitioner has not been reduced below his entitlement as X-2 category protectee.”

“Since the petitioner has the grievance of his movement being restricted within the state, due to alleged refusal by his Srinagar PSO to not travel beyond Srinagar district, in order to avoid any miscommunication in future, it has been decided that, henceforth, the petitioner shall be provided with such PSOs, as per his entitlement, who can accompany him on his visits throughout Jammu and Kashmir,” the affidavit added.

As per X-2 category security entitlement, two personal security officers (PSOs) are provided to Bhat in Kashmir region and one PSO in Jammu region.

Alam told the bench that Bhat was currently in Delhi and is provided security as and when he visits Jammu and Kashmir pursuant to his intimation to the security control room.

Bhat had complained that pursuant to the top court’s order, four security guards were provided to him by the state but authorities recalled almost all of them.

The All India Youth Congress Secretary contended that he is practically left with no security as a security guard attached to him is not willing to travel with him outside Srinagar. Bhat said he was injured in a blast earlier in a locality where his house and office are located.

Srinagar Senior Superintendent of Police withdrew his security cover when he was in Delhi, the YC leader said.

In March, the state informed the apex court that X-2 category security had been provided to Bhat, after he complained of threat to life.

The court directed the authorities to continue providing the security cover unless there was a change in threat perception. In a different petition filed by the YC leader earlier, the court said he should be given due notice before his security cover is withdrawn.

–IANS

