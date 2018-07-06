‘Ye Hai Mohabbatein’ actress to star in ‘Dance Bar’

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) Kanisha Malhotra, the actress who was seen in “Ye Hai Mohabbatein”, will be seen in an hour-long film called “Dance Bar”, directed by Deepak Pandey.

“I am playing the character of Ruby, a bar dancer who has a dream of getting out and settling down with a big house, car and money. It’s a very different and challenging character unlike the ones I have portrayed before,” Kanisha said in a statement.

The film also stars Shudhanshu Pandey, Poonam Rajput and Niyati Joshi.

“The film is set to release on a new OTT platform called Firestix and will be releasing between August 15 to September 1,” she added.

The actress has also done shows like “P.O.W. – Bandi Yuddh Ke”, “Maharakshak: Devi”, “Agar Tum Saath Ho” and “CID”.

–IANS

