Yechury denounces Modi’s ‘fascistic demagoguery’

New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has destroyed the accountability to Parliament by refusing to answer members, CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said on Thursday.

“Prime Minister refuses to answer a single point raised in the debate, destroying accountability to Parliament and people,” Yechury said in Facebook post.

“He has lowered the bar of Parliamentary democracy to near-obscene levels.

Fascistic demagoguery is no substitute for accountability,” he added.

–IANS

and/gsh/mr