Yeddyurappa predicts BJP will win Karnataka

Bengaluru, May 13 (IANS) The BJP’s Chief Ministerial candidate B.S. Yeddyurappa on Sunday said that his party will get a clear majority in Karnataka and there won’t be a hung Assembly.

“I have seen the exit polls on various channels. The BJP will form the majority government on Tuesday and the Congress will exit from Karnataka. There is no question of joining hands with anyone,” Yeddyurappa told News18, a day after Karnataka voted.

“While we will get 130 seats, Congress won’t cross 70. The JD-S will manage 25 seats and Independents will win 3-4 seats.”

Yeddyurappa, who has been Chief Minister earlier too, said he will waive off loans after taking office as promised in the Bharatiya Janata Party manifesto.

Hitting out at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the BJP leader said his term was over and he would lose in both places where he contested — Chamundeshwari and Badami.

Most exit polls have predicted a tight race between the Congress and the BJP with the possibility of the Janata Dal-Secular emerging as the kingmaker. The results will be announced on Tuesday.

