Yediyurappa defends Kumaraswamy son’s wedding amid lockdown

Bengaluru, April 18 (IANS) Defending former chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy for going ahead with his son Nikhil’s wedding at his farmhouse near Bidadi in Ramanagara district, Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Saturday said there was no lockdown violation at the event.

“I congratulate Kumaraswamy for conducting his son’s marriage in a simple way, observing the lockdown norms,” Yediyurappa told reporters in Kannada here.

“They have done well and within the guidelines. Permission was given for the marriage at their farmhouse on Friday as per norms. I congratulate them,” Yediyurappa reiterated.

The farmhouse is 3km from Bidadi and 45km southwest of Bengaluru on way to Mysuru in the southern state.

Denying the charge of lockdown violation by a BJP district functionary, Kumaraswamy told IANS that the wedding of his son Nikhil with Revathi was conducted following the norms, including wearing of face masks and keeping social distance.

“We complied with the norms after the permission to conduct Nikhil’s marriage ceremony at our farmhouse. Only about 100 people, including my family members and close relatives, were present,” asserted Kumaraswamy.

BJP’s district unit president M Rudresh alleged that Kumaraswamy violated the norms, as several people had thronged the venue for a glimpse of the wedding.

Bidadi police sub-inspector C. Bhaskar, however, told IANS there was no lockdown violation at the wedding and nobody except those who had passes were allowed to go near the farmhouse.

In series of tweets in Kannada, Kumaraswamy said all those present had observed social distancing and all precautionary measures were taken during the wedding.

“I thank all my party (Janata Dal-Secular) leaders, legislators, cadres and supporters for staying away from the event and blessing my son from their houses,” tweeted Kumaraswamy.

Nikhil (28) got engaged to Revathi (22), grandniece of state Congress leader M. Krishnappa, in Bengaluru on February 10.

Among those present were Nikhil’s grandfather — JD-S supremo and former prime minister H.D. Deve Gowda — grandmother Chennamma, uncles, including state’s former minister H.D. Revanna, cousin and Hassan Lok Sabha member Prajwal Hegde.

The lockdown extension since April 15 to May 3 forced the Gowda clan to shift the wedding venue to the farmhouse from the bride’s house in Bengaluru, which is a Covid-19 hotspot, with over 80 positive cases reported till date.

