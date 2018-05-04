Yedyurappa, Reddy brothers ‘most corrupt’, Modi protecting them: Rahul

Kolar (Karnataka), May 7 (IANS) Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that BJP’s chief ministerial candidate in Karnataka B. S. Yeddyurappa and Reddy brothers were “most corrupt” and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi why he was “protecting” them.

Talking to reporters here after his protest here over rise in prices of petroleum products, Gandhi targeted Modi on several issues including atrocities against Dalits, who were being “suppressed, crushed in the country”. He also accused Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the ideological fountainhead of BJP, of not wanting them to progress.

“There is example of Rohith Vemula. Whenever a Dalit goes towards education, wants to transform his life, the RSS and its thinking stops him,” he said.

Gandhi said there were three main issues in the Karnataka elections.

“Modiji said B. S. Yeddyurappa is their chief ministerial candidate. Yedyurappaji is the most corrupt CM that the country has ever seen. Reddy brothers are the most corrupt people that this country has ever seen. Modiji should tell why he is protecting corrupt Yedyurappaji and Reddy brothers,” he said.

Gandhi also accused Modi of ignoring the farmers of the state.

“He should tell what was he doing when farmers of Karnataka was seeking a loan waiver. The Karnataka government waived off loans of Rs 8,000 crore. Why did Modiji not contribute a single rupee,” Gandhi asked.

He said Modi had not raised the Doklam issue with China during his recent visit to the neigbhouring country.

“Modiji should tell is why did he go to China. China has intruded into Doklam, it is constructing a helipad at Doklam and our PM is having tea and greeting them. He did not speak a word on Doklam,” he said.

“The Congress will return to power here. Siddaramaiahji has done very good work. We will win elections,” he added.

Gandhi did not give a direct answer to Modi’s jibe that Congress will be reduced to “PPP (Punjab, Puducherry and Parivar) Congress” after the Karnataka elections, but quipped there were three different modes in the cellphone – work mode, speaker mode and airplane mode.

“Modiji uses speaker mode and airplane mode. Does not use work mode,” he said.

